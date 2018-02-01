Charles Titshaw (02-01-18)

HOSCHTON - Charles Dean Titshaw, Sr., 84, passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born on January 14, 1934, in Jersey, Ga., he was the son of the late Carl Titshaw and Eula Bell Crane Titshaw. Mr. Titshaw was Vice President of sales at Georgia Marble. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gloria Young.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Lemonds Titshaw; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Dean Titshaw, Jr. and Suzanne Titshaw; daughter and son-in-law, Diane Epps and David Fowler; grandchildren, Rachel Price and husband Joshua Price, Jason Young and fiancé, Rebecca Barr, Nicole Titshaw; great-grandson, Jay Price; step-mother, Virginia Titshaw; half-brother, Scott Titshaw; and a number of other relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at First Baptist Church of Winder. Pastor Chad Mantooth and Pastor Irby Stanley will officiate. A private burial will be at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to First Baptist Church of Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder, GA 30680.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
