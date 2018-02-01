JEFFERSON - Little Miss Marleigh Faye Moore, infant, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018, in Jefferson, Georgia.
Miss Moore was born November 26, 2017, in Athens, the daughter of Jessica Little and Michael Moore.
Survivors in addition to her parents include a sister, Madeline Moore, Nicholson, Ga.; maternal grandparents, Sherry and James Doll, Boca Raton, Fla.; paternal grandparents, Melinda and David Moore, Atlanta; paternal great-grandmother, Faye Prather, Watkinsville, Ga.; maternal great-grandfather, Sherman Allen, Pendergrass, Ga.; maternal great-grandfather, Jack Little, Jefferson; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services are scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, February 2, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday, February 2, from 2 until 4 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Little Miss Marleigh Faye Moore (01-27-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry