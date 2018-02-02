Auburn City Council on Thursday voted to appoint Alex Mitchem as the new city administrator, effective Feb. 1.
Mitchem, who had been the city’s community development director, replaces Ron Griffith, who is retiring. His salary will be $73,611.
He has been with the city for nearly three years, beginning first as a city planner and then being promoted to community development director.
Mitchem was selected out of an initial field of 14 candidates, Griffith said. That field was whittled down to four and then Mitchem and one other candidate were interviewed by council in a closed session Jan. 18. The other interviewee accepted an offer from another municipality, Griffith said.
Griffith, who had been city administrator for Auburn since April 2008, has been in municipal government for 45-plus years. However, he is expected to continue on with the city in a short-term consulting role to assist with personnel, contract negotiations and finance issues related to planning for a new city hall, he said.
Council is expected to vote on hiring Griffith through June 30 at its workshop meeting later this month and he could later be extended beyond June 30 if needed, he said.
See more in the Feb. 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Mitchem appointed new Auburn city administrator
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry