Coach Maxie Skinner (01-31-18)

DEMOREST - Coach Maxie Skinner, 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018.
Born on July 19, 1934, he was the son of the late Roscoe E. Skinner and Gertrude Magness Skinner. Coach Skinner was an exceptional athlete having been known by his family and friends as “The Living Legend.” During his collegiate career, Maxie was an All-American basketball player for Piedmont College, where he previously held the school’s scoring record. Coach Skinner was drafted to play professional basketball and baseball.
After graduation, Coach Skinner began his coaching career in Toccoa under Red Boyd. After that he was drafted in the United States Army and then returned to coach multiple sports at Banks County High School. He was the men’s basketball coach at Piedmont College, where he later retired as the Athletic Director. He was later inducted into the Piedmont Hall of Fame and Northeast Georgia Hall of Fame. His jersey is currently retired and a banner was hung in his honor during “Maxie Skinner Day”. Coach Skinner also was the Director of the Habersham and Stephens County Recreational Departments.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Coach Skinner was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Holbrooks; and brothers, Johnny Skinner and Kenneth Skinner.
Surviving is Maxie’s wife of 61 years, Gennell Woodall Skinner, Demorest; daughter, Terri Skinner, Demorest; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Patrice Skinner, Rome; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Allen Jones, Alto; sister, Vauda C. Batson, Demorest; grandchildren, Ivy (Neal) Martin, Logan Holcomb, Mary Bess Skinner, Melissa, Skinner, Livia Skinner, Jesse Jones, Jackson Jones, and Jake Jones; great-grandchildren, Eli and Caleb Martin and Jett Jones; and several nieces, nephews, and his sports family.
Funeral services are scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart with the Revs. Charles Crabbe and Eric “Bubba” Williams and Dr. Tom Mewborn officiating. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Swayne Cochran officiating.
The family invites you to YouTube Maxie’s 2016 interview at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LnokymegVpQ
Former teammates and players are requested to serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
