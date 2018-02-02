Alto man charged with aggravated assault in case involving infant son

An Alto man was charged with aggravated assault in connection with injuries his infant son, who later died, received.
Alto police chief Josh Ivey said further charges could be pending against Derek Cook after an autopsy is done.
Ivey was contacted by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in late December for a “possible shaken baby” that they had at Scottish Rite Hospital.
Ivey spoke with a hospital official about the injuries the 6-week-old received and then contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and requested assistance.
Cook was interviewed by the GBI and was charged with cruelty to children.
The baby died after being returned to the home.
“On January 26, at approximately 10:40 p.m., I was contacted by Sgt. Wigner of the Alto Police and advised that he was on scene at the residence with the infant and CPR was in progress,” Ivey said. “The infant had been returned home in early January. I responded to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where the baby had been taken.”
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta staff arrived at the hospital at 3 a.m. and the baby was transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta where he was pronounced dead shortly before 5 a.m.
“Further charges could be pending once the autopsy is complete,” Ivey said.
