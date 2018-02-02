Bridges: Falcons who should already be in the NFL Hall of Fame

The Super Bowl will be here in a few days and while the Atlanta Falcons won’t be in the big game this time around, most of the sports universe will revolve around this event.
With the majority of the professional sports fan base in Atlanta still buzzing about the selection of Chipper Jones into the pro baseball Hall of Fame, perhaps it’s time we look at some long-overlooked Atlanta Falcons who should be in the pro football version.
We’ll start with Tommy Nobis. I dedicated an entire column to Nobis after his death a few weeks ago. Nobis belongs in the Hall of Fame and anyone who suggests otherwise doesn’t know a first down from a field goal.
Nobis, who was the first Atlanta Falcon player ever prior to the 1966 season, is being punished (or so they say) because he played for such bad teams. While that may be, it really makes no sense because being a Hall of Fame player is an individual honor.
Until Nobis is rightfully inducted, the Hall of Fame is less legit in my opinion.
Long-time offensive lineman Jeff Van Note should have also long ago received the call that he has been inducted but to my knowledge he has never even been a finalist. Van Note was the anchor of the Falcons offensive line for years playing until he had white hair and a white beard (and missing a few teeth).
Like Nobis, Van Note played for some bad teams as well although he did have playoff appearances in 1978, 1980 and 1982. It seems if playing for good teams is a criteria then Van Note does have that on his resume.
Mike Kenn was a long-time teammate of Van Note’s and also should have long ago received the call as a member of the pro football Hall of Fame. Kenn was named to numerous Pro Bowl teams and held his own against every top defensive player he ever went against.
I remember the 1991 playoff game against the New Orleans Saints when Kenn manhandled Pat Swilling throughout the game. Swilling, who was as dominant a defensive player as there was, was a non-factor in the game as Kenn had the answer for whatever the defensive standout tried.
Kenn played from 1978 until 1994. Similar to Nobis and Van Note, he was not only a standout player but a model citizen and role model.
Bobby Butler was a lockdown cornerback in a time when few were referred as such. Butler was a standout collegiate player at Florida State and became a Falcon when he was drafted in 1981. His career, which was exclusively in Atlanta, lasted until 1992.
Butler’s speed and aggressive style of play helped make him a player opposing offenses schemed around. Long before Deion Sanders arrived in Atlanta in 1989, Butler was doing much of the same on the field.
Ray Easterling was a hard-nosed member of the famed Falcon Grits Blitz using his body as a battering ram against opposing offensive players. Easterling was a player who didn’t worry about the toll football took on his body. That approach turned out deadly as Easterling would later commit suicide, a victim of numerous concussions. Easterling was the type who never wanted to miss a game or even a play. His dedication to the game is something you don’t see today.
Jesse Tuggle was the textbook definition of a middle linebacker. His toughness and ability as a field general made him a standout for numerous years. He often led the NFL in tackles and he was a key member of the 1991 team which went to the second round of the playoffs. Tuggle had to prove himself to even have a chance at pro football. As a player at Valdosta State, his college coach had to do some campaigning for him to even get an invite to training camp. Most felt he would be among the first players cut but he played in the league from 1987 until 2000.
A native of Griffin, Tuggle was named to five pro bowls even though it should have been more. Seems respect in all ways eluded Tuggle despite all his accomplishments.
Cases can certainly be made for other Falcons but inducting these former players would be a great start. Each year I hope to hear their names only to be disappointed. Each of these former Falcons have also been model citizens off the field with no character flaws. It seems that would also be reason for their induction. Heck, maybe it’s why they aren’t being considered.
