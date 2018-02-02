Nadine Crow (01-30-18)

JEFFERSON - Nadine Morgan Crow, 69, entered into rest Tuesday, January 30, 2018.
Mrs. Crow was born in Ocilla, Ga., the daughter of the late Joe Harris Morgan and Nadauna Whelchel Morgan. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, where she was devoted to and involved in many Church activities. Mrs. Crow received her Education Specialist Degree from Lincoln Memorial and her Master and Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia after which she enjoyed a long and successful career in education, having taught at Maysville Elementary, Jefferson City School System, Jackson County School System, and was currently teaching in the Commerce City School System.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Tom Crow, Jefferson; son, Brian Crow and his wife April, Atlanta; daughter, Jennifer Crow Moore and her husband Sam, Jefferson; four grandchildren, Garner Crow, Greer Crow, Tripp Moore, and Maddie Moore; sister, Madge Morgan Bush and her husband Francis, Gainesville, Fla.; and a brother, Joe Harris Morgan, Jr. and his wife Linda, Albany, Ga.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 11, from the Galilee Christian Church with Dr. Michael Helms, and Pastor Sande Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 10, in the Sanctuary of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Nadine Crow Memorial Fund, C/O South State Bank, 71 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
