HOSCHTON - Dorothy Wright Phillips White, 78, entered into rest Thursday, February 1, 2018.
Mrs. White was born in Braselton, the daughter of the late Robert Brannon Wright and Gertrude Nevada Stephens Wright. Mrs. White was a member of Northeast Church (Zion), where she was a member of the choir, played the organ, was a member of the Martha Sunday School Class, taught VBS and the GA’s. Mrs. White was a retired sales clerk and also had worked at the FBI. She was a sales associate with JC Penney Company. Mrs. White was preceded in death by husbands, Gilbert Norris Phillips and Robert Ted White; sisters, Evelyn Mahaffey and Beatrice Ashe; brother, Eugene Wright; and an infant son, Jeffery Wayne Phillips.
Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Miller and her husband Robert, Pendergrass; son, Greg Phillips and his wife Shirley Phillips, Hoschton; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 4, from the Northeast Church with Pastor Russ Harbin and the Rev. Billy Emmett officiating with burial to follow in Zion Cemetery. The body will be placed in the Church at 1:30 p.m. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Jeff Phillips, Ethan Miller, Mitch Phillips, Bobby Wright, Jim Mahaffey, Alan Mahaffey and Phil Kinney. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy White (02-01-18)
