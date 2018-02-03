Madison County BOC to meet Feb. 5

The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 5 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Business involving guests, groups or multiple visitors: Dave Jones and Alan Fitzpatrick, Open Broadband and Fixed Wireless Internet
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Owen Smith is requesting to rezone 2 acres of his 19.08 property from A1 to RR. This property is located at 600 Fleeman Brown Road on Map 28 Parcel 20 in District
•Any new zoning amendments.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on agenda items.
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Statements and remarks from citizens.
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed).
