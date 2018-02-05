Deputies called to fight on Colbert-Danielsville Road

Deputies were called to a home on Colbert-Danielsville Road after two women got into a physical fight in the front yard ofthe home. Deputy Joe McGuffin spoke with the 19-year old woman who lived at the residence and she told him that the other woman had come from out of the county to fight her.
She also told McGuffin that the other woman had been “blowing up her phone” by calls and texts saying she was going to fight her and had allegedly come to Madison County that day and called her from Farm Road wanting her to meet her there to fight. The teen’s mother told her she was not going anywhere and shortly thereafter, according to the report, the woman showed up in front of her residence with another woman.
The mother said the woman got out of her car using “fighting words” and that the other female got out holding a baseball bat. The mother said she took the baseball bat from the female and told her there’d be “none of that.”
She said the other woman appeared determined to fight her daughter, and she reasoned that sooner or later it was going to happen, so she did not intervene as the two engaged in “mutual combat.”
It appeared to officers that the aggressor had lost the fight since she was on the shoulder of the road when police arrived. After being told by another officer that she could be arrested for coming to start the fight, the woman began complaining of a back and face injury. She was evaluated by EMS but not transported for treatment.
Her companion said she didn’t know why they had come to the residence.
The mother and daughter said they did not wish to prosecute, but wanted the woman and her companion banned from their residence.
The aggressor then said that she wanted to prosecute and wanted photos of her injuries. McGuffin gave her a case card but told her that the circumstances of her coming to the home from another county specifically to fight did not “fit the elements of her being a victim” and that she could have avoided the whole thing by not showing up there in the first place.
Both she and her female companion were given trespass notices for the residence where the fight took place.
Deputies called to fight on Colbert-Danielsville Road
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry