Madison Co. BOC approves subdivision, turns down another

Madison County commissioners shot down a proposed subdivision Jan. 29 on Hwy. 29 and approved a second one by the same developer at Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road.
The board voted 4-1, with Lee Allen providing the lone “No,” to deny a request by Chris Jones to rezone 16 acres on Hwy. 29 South for a proposed 12-lot subdivision on roughly 21 acres off Hwy. 29 near Happy Kids Day Care. Jones also requested a rezoning for a 39-lot subdivision at Hwy. 106 and Neese-Commerce Road. Commissioners approved that request 3-2, with John Pethel and Tripp Strickland voting “No” and Allen, Theresa Bettis and Jim Escoe voting “Yes.”
Traffic was a major concern with both subdivision requests. The Hwy. 29 proposal is not far from a sharp curve on Hwy. 29 with numerous wrecks.
“Until the DOT (Department of Transportation) makes an effort to make this safe, it’s going to be a death sentence for someone,” said Rhonda Alewine, voicing opposition to the proposed Hwy. 29 subdivision.
Victor Johnson, who represented Jones on both zoning requests, said general fear over traffic is not a sufficient reason to deny a request. He acknowledged that the area around the daycare center is dangerous, but he said the entrance to the subdivision would not be in such a bad spot and is at a long straightaway that helps with visibility. But he said such considerations weren’t for the commissioners but for the state DOT.
“This rezoning is about whether this property is appropriate for this development,” said Johnson, who said the proposal was acceptable under the county land use plans.
Jones received several questions from commissioner Strickland about what kind of homes would be built.
“It ain’t going to be shoddy,” said Jones.
Strickland asked if Jones would hire Madison County contractors, but Jones said he would have to see.
Orlando Adler opposed the request, voicing traffic and water runoff concerns.
“This subdivision is in a bad location,” he said. “…I oppose this. It’s a bad idea for everybody.”
Adler appeared before commissioners again at the end of the meeting, saying that Jones had made terroristic threats after the denial. Adler called a police officer and filed a report with the officer after the meeting adjourned. The officer later reported that the two men had a history of conflict and he said there were no terroristic threats.
“…Given the conditional nature of the threat and its uncorroborated nature, Mr. Jones’ actions did not amount to terroristic acts under the Official Code of Georgia,” wrote Officer Cleveland Williams of the Danielsville Police Department.
While the Hwy. 29 proposal was turned down, Jones was successful in getting his other proposal passed.
Neighboring resident Nancy Smith spoke against the plans, saying approval of the subdivision means that developers and real estate agents are determining the county’s future, not the citizens who already live there. She worried about increased traffic at the dangerous Hwy. 106/Neese-Commerce Road intersection and a potential reduction in her property values.
Gary Armour of Neese-Commerce Road said he would have purchased the property if he had known what was coming. He said he’s bought other properties to save the rural character of the nearby area. He felt the proposal was bad and would not be a financial benefit to the county.
“Let’s do something we can all be proud of,” he said.
Pethel said he was adamantly opposed to the proposal, saying the traffic at the Hwy. 106/Neese-Commerce Road intersection is probably worse than the traffic issues at the Hwy. 29 subdivision that was denied.
“We’re talking about people’s lives here,” he said. “It’s a terrible place for a subdivision.
Johnson once again represented Jones on the request. He said that traffic is not a BOC issue.
“The Hwy. 106 intersection should be fixed, but that’s a DOT issue,” he said, adding that the proposal is appropriate for the area according to county long-range planning.
Allen was the only commissioner voting for both subdivisions. He made a motion for approval of each on the condition that one-story homes be a minimum of 1,600 square feet and two-story homes be at least 1,800 square feet, with homes also having at least a “5X12 roof pitch.”
Allen said he agreed that traffic is a major concern with both of the proposed subdivisions Monday, but he said the board needs to push the state to deal with the safety issues. He said he takes many trips to talk to legislators about the roads and plans to meet more with lawmakers, adding that he hopes other commissioners will join him in the effort.
“I know traffic is an issue, but traffic is a different issue (than zoning),” he said. “We have to think about how we’re going to attack traffic on a united front.”
Commissioners were urged at the end of the meeting by the audience to really work for a solution to the Hwy. 106/Neese-Commerce Road intersection.
In another zoning matter, the board voted 4-1, with Strickland providing the lone “No,” to deny a request by Russell and Terry Tankersley to rezone a two-acre tract on Nowhere Road from R-1 to R-R so that they can keep two pigs on the property. No one spoke for or against the proposal, unlike earlier in the month when there was considerable discussion over the proposal. At that meeting, Terry Tankersley said the rezoning would allow local youth to get pigs prepared for ag shows. The Tankersleys are active in the farm showing events. Neighbors said they don’t want the smell of pigs interfering with their quality of life. Bettis asked Tankersley how many days since July 4, when she wasn’t supposed to have any pigs on the property, that she has had the animals at the residence. Tankersley didn’t have a specific answer, but admitted that, yes, there were two pigs at the property when Bettis visited.
COMP PLAN RESOLUTION APPROVED
Madison County commissioners voted unanimously and without discussion to approve a resolution to adopt the 2018 comprehensive plan update. The board was approached by two people, Chip Chandler and Stanley Thomas, who opposed the increase of a minimum lot size in a subdivision from three quarters of an acre to 1.5 acres. Chandler said the increase will actually cause more sprawl and for more farmland to be eaten up by larger-acreage homes. He said there’s only a finite number of ag acres and that the additional half acre per home will simply eat up potential ag land. Thomas said the increase will hurt the county financially, reducing the value of the county digest.
“When you take three-quarters of an acre and double it, that’s sprawl,” said Thomas. “the land normally with 30 homes now has 20.”
Thomas noted that other counties in the area had far more lenient restrictions on minimum lot sizes. He said the change will particularly hurt those looking for houses in the $120,000 to $170,000 range.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other matters Jan. 29, county commissioners officially approved a two-percent cost-of-living increase for county employees. That increase was already included in the 2018 budget. The state government mandated a two-percent raise for all elected officials. And the BOC kept its tradition of approving the same raises for employees that the state mandates for local elected officials.
Commissioner Jim Escoe inquired about plans for a grant writer for the county. The commissioners included money in the 2018 budget for a grant writer, who will try to help the county secure funding for projects. That position has yet to be filled.
A decision on abandoning portions of M&S Lane and Vineyards Creek Church Road was postponed until the board’s second meeting in February. One resident voiced concerns about the potential effect of the county’s abandonment of the road by his house, saying it would eliminate options he has for his land. He was urged to come back and speak at the February meeting.
The commissioners agreed to allow the Collins Fire Department to go ahead and use up to 60 percent of its allotted sales tax money during the current special option local sales tax (SPLOST) cycle, which runs for five years. Basically, this gives the department the opportunity to make a purchase with county funds, then the county is repaid as sales taxes trickle in. The board considered allowing a greater allotment, but sales tax revenues have been down and the group agreed that it shouldn’t exceed the 60-percent allotment for any fire department at the moment, due to funding concerns. The department intends to use the money to purchase new firemen “turnout gear,” which must be replaced every decade. The funds approved Monday will fund four new fire suits.
Chairman John Scarborough said he will take a visit Friday to the planned Georgia Renewable Power plant in the old Trus Joist building off Hwy. 72.
