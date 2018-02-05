Chamber of Commerce makes plans to restructure after recent changes

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with plans for the future after the county industrial authority cut off funding, effective at the end of February, for long-time Chamber president and IDA executive director Marvin White.
The Chamber’s board of directors met Jan. 26 and said they “held an energetic and productive meeting, discussing the restructuring and revitalization of our Chamber.”
The board accepted a letter of retirement from White and the resignation of the executive assistant, Tina Hart. Board members voiced appreciation to both for their commitment to the Chamber through their many years of employment.
During Friday’s meeting, committees were formed to oversee business operations, financial restructuring, and personnel matters.
Board chairperson Sabra Rockwell said the committees will remain in place for future oversight, as well as internal auditing. All of the directors expressed a commitment to breathing new life into the Chamber.
The goals of the board include spotlighting local businesses, collaborating with surrounding counties’ Chambers to share best practices, and “working to create a Chamber that truly works for the people and businesses of Madison County.”
“A renewed commitment to the promotion of economic development and prosperity for Madison County businesses is one of the many things you can look forward to seeing from the Chamber this year,” Chamber leaders said. “As the board works to meet these goals, it will take input and support from our existing Chamber members, and the board will work diligently to recruit new members as well. There is a renewed commitment to giving back to these sponsors by organizing a Chamber that will work to meet their needs while going above and beyond expectations. Businesses will be proud to be a part of the 2018 Chamber!”
The directors said they can’t be successful on their own, adding that they look forward to working closely with the industrial authority, county commissioners and other civic and community organizations.
They said they want “to bring awareness of the many assets Madison County has to offer to both current members, as well as, potential businesses moving into our community.”
A subcommittee is working on the spring golf tournament that will be the largest chamber tournament yet. Jason Poss, of Georgia Metals, has been appointed as the consulting director of golf, “bringing his expertise to make this tournament one that players will look forward to participating in every year,” leaders said.
Several local businesses have already pledged to be sponsors. New advertising opportunities are also being put in place by the committee.
Poss and the board of directors thanked JordainAir, Superior Shavings, The Madison County Journal and Georgia Metals for their early support.
“The directors are developing new ideas for events, expos and fundraisers while keeping existing activities in place that highlight local businesses and bring value to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce,” leaders said.
The Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Madison County School System and Madison County Family Connection, will conduct the Youth Leadership Program during February and March. These three organizations have been working together to hold the Youth Leadership Program for over 10 years.
“The 2018 Madison County Chamber Board of Directors ask that you join them in the excitement and come be a part of their new theme: ‘connect and grow!’” leaders said.
Contact information for the board of directors will be published on the Chamber website as soon as it has been updated.
To comment, visit The Madison County Journal Facebook page or send a letter to the editor with your first and last name and town of residence to zach@mainstreetnews.com.
