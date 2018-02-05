Dorothy Chandler Harber , 93, formerly of Commerce, Ga. and Doraville, Ga., was taken up to heaven in the wee hours of the morning of Friday, February 2, 2018, at the Oakdale Nursing Center in Judsonia, Ariz.
"Dot", as she was fondly called, was a homemaker, gardener, caregiver, and a gifted seamstress. She was "Aunt Dot" to many children with whom she had no family ties, and her love for Jesus was the primary focus of her life. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Brooks Harber; her parents, Rachael and Curtis Chandler; her brothers, Gene, Reuben and Dan Chandler; and daughter-in-law, Joyce Harber.
Dot was born in Monroe, Ga., on September 10, 1924, along with her twin brother, Dan.
Survivors include her brother, Phil Chandler (Peggy); sisters-in-law, Olita and Gladys Chandler; three children, Bill Harber, Nicholson, Carol Hodgkins (Gram), Commerce, and Dana Humphry (John), Searcy, Ariz. Known as "Meme", she also leaves behind grandchildren, Scott Hodgkins (Melanie), Brad Harber (Maria), Michael Harber, Melody Long, Dottie Fisher, (John Mark) Gil Stovall (Emily) and Brooks Stovall. Her 16 great-grandchildren include Britt, Mackenzie, Brooke, Chloe, Avery, Hunter, Hayden, Maddi, Nick, Wyatt, Jesse, Jake, Ezra, Lilah, Atticus, and Griffin.
Visitation is at noon, funeral at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, 4550 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, GA 30319.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Dorothy Harber (02-02-18)
