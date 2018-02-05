Hazel McNeal (02-03-18)

JACKSON COUNTY - Hazel McNeal, a life-long resident of Jackson County, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2018, at the age of 93.

Ms. McNeal was preceded in death by her husband, son-in-law, two brothers, sister, and parents.

Survivors include her two daughters, granddaughter, grandson, granddaughter-in-law, great-granddaughter, a sister, brother, favorite first cousin, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends and neighbors.

The family will be receiving guests on Thursday, February 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Braselton. A graveside service will be held on February 9 at 11 a.m. at Walnut Fork Baptist Church.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements.

