WINDER - Sally Jo Boyd, 87, went to heaven January 31, 2018.
Mrs. Boyd was born June 6, 1930, in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Ross and Ethel Brock Puckett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. Boyd in 2004; her son David Boyd in 1996; and one sister and four brothers. A resident of Barrow County for most of her life, she was a longtime member of Bethabra Baptist Church.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Kevin Burgess, Hoschton; grandchildren, Melinda Boyd Krueger, Amanda Burgess Hewett, Alex Burgess and Josh Boyd; great-grandchildren, Aaron Wallace, Jeremiah Hewett, Hannah Hewett, Elijah Hewett, Lela Krueger and Wyatt Krueger; and brothers, Robert Puckett, Hoschton, James Puckett, Winder, and Windell Puckett, Auburn.
The family received friends Thursday, February 1. A funeral service was held Friday, February 2, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Burgess officiating. Interment was in the Bethabra Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Halcyon Hospice, 1071 Founders Boulevard, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Sally Boyd (01-31-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry