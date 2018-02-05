‘Brent’ Adams Jr (02-04-18)

NICHOLSON - Gerald “Brent” Adams, Jr., 50, of Nicholson died Sunday, February 4, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Mr. Adams was born in Athens, the son of Beverly Farmer Aldeen of Nicholson and Gerald B. Adams, Sr. of Nicholson. Mr. Adams was a heavy equipment operator and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, surveyors include his son, Jesse Adams, Nicholson; daughter, Erin French, St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Dawn Epps (Scott), Nicholson; two nieces; one nephew; five great-nieces; two great-nephews; and a number of cousins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 7, at 3 p.m. from New Harmony Baptist Church with the Revs. Don Blalock and Andy Edwards officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
