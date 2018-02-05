Elise LaForgia

Elise Doreen Pollock Rivers LaForgia was a baby boomer born to military parents at Fort Belvoir, Va. on April 8, 1949.
Elise attended DeKalb County schools, graduating from Chamblee High School in 1967. At CHS she learned to play tennis and was on the tennis team for five years. Tennis was a lifelong passion and she played as often as she could. She completed several years of college classes over the years after high school.
She held a variety of jobs prior to joining Southern Bell as a customer service specialist. After 34 years she retired from AT&T. Most recently, she worked at Wal-Mart. Elise loved dancing, hosting pool parties, going to the movies, the lake, concerts, and was always game to try something new. She loved to travel most recently going to Texas to visit her sister, Chrystin; San Francisco, Calif., with her daughter Heather; and to Boston to visit family. Her last vacation was with daughter, Natalie, and granddaughter, Tara, to St. George Island immediately prior to Hurricane Irma hitting the coast in 2017. Her most important treasures were her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Shawn Esther and Heather Michelle; grandchildren, Tara Michelle Gilmer Starr (William), Donald Gilmer, III, (Erin), Kimberly Gilmer and Mason Kade Mote; great-grandchildren, William Cade Starr and Evelyn Gilmer; sisters, Chrystin Pleasants (Lonnie) and Dorothy Cedars (Robert); and nieces and nephews, Christian Edwards, Brendan Pleasants, Jordan Pleasants, Ashley Cedars Clegg, Carson Clark, Jason Cedars, Jason Cedars, Jr., Pamela Cedars, Abigail Cedars, and Jayden Cedars.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at the funeral home.
Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, is in charge of arrangements.
