WINDER - Hugh Don Cannon, 88, passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018.
He retired from Georgia Air National Guard, where he held several positions for over 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and May Cannon; and his wife of 63 years, Jeanette Cannon.
Survivors include a son, Michael D. Cannon (Sandy), Lenexa, Kan.; and a ndaughter, Vicki L. Cannon, Winder.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 8, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home in Winder, with the Rev. Irby Stanley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Hugh D. Cannon's name to The First Baptist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Fund.
Hugh Cannon (02-03-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry