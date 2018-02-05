Agatha Payne (02-04-18)

HOMER - Agatha M. Payne, 93, died Sunday, February 4, 2018, at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.
Mrs. Payne was born in Carnesville, the daughter of the late Henry Grady and Beulah Caudell McFarlin. Mrs. Payne was a retired Banks County Elementary School Teacher and a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Robert Payne.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 8 at 2 p.m. from the graveside at Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the interment in the church cemetery.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, will be in charge of arrangements.
