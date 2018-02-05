Betty Sue Latty (02-05-18)

MAYSVILLE - Betty Sue Hooper Latty, 71, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018, at her residence.

Ms. Latty was born August 24, 1946 in Commerce, the daughter of the late Charles Hooper and Mozelle Payne Swain. She was a former manager at Pruitt & Gee in Pendergrass. She was of the Baptist denomination. Ms. Latty was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Guy Latty, a step-brother, Wayne Hooper, and a grandson, Brandon Parson.

Survivors include sons, Ronny Latty (Mandy) and Randy Latty, Maysville; daughters, Wanda Whirrell (David), Bogart, Ga., and Lisa Latty,, Maysville; brother, Junior Hooper,, Walnut Grove; and sister, Peggy Hooper, Alabama; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at Center Grove Baptist Church in Pendergrass. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Old Website

