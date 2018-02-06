WINDER - Jean Reynolds, better known to most as Nanny, woke up with her Lord and Savior in the early morning on Sunday, February 4, 2018.
A resident of Winder for the last 50 years, she was born in Climax, Ga. on November 15, 1934, the daughter of William and Nellie Mae Thomas Cox. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers, Bill, Tom, and Hugh; sisters, Lois Cox Swafford, Beth Lou Cox Pollock; and son, Michael Reynolds. Still with us are Ralph (Laura) Cox, and Bo Cox, as well as her many nieces and nephews.
Jean met her husband Bobby Reynolds in Atlanta while attending cosmetology school in 1954, and they dated for a little over a year before being married on April 28, 1956. The two celebrated almost 62 years of loving one another. They started their family in College Park, then set their roots in Winder in 1967.
"Nanny" is survived by her adoring husband; son, James Reynolds; daughter, Marsha Reynolds (Randall) Gordon, and son Wade Reynolds. Her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Wild Thang", are Amanda Gordon, Emily Gordon Dixon (Grego Dixon), Stephanie Reynolds, and Bobby Wade Reynolds.
On Thursday, February 8, at 4 p.m., a celebration of life will be held in Jean's honor at Union Baptist Church where she would have celebrated 50 years of membership next month.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked donations to be made to the General Fund of the church (http://unionbaptistwinder.org/give).
Annie Jean Reynolds (02-04-18)
