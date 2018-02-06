William Tate (02-06-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, February 6. 2018
EASTMAN, GA - William Howard Tate, 93, entered into rest Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Mr. Tate was born in Anderson, S.C., the son of the late Thomas and Julia Hulsey Tate and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eastman. Mr. Tate was a United States Air Force Veteran of World War II and the Korean War and was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded by his parents; 13 brothers and sisters; and a grandson, Jeffrey Tate.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Smith Tate, Eastman; son, Johnny Tate and his wife Nancy, S.C.; son, Fred Tate, Pendergrass; daughter, Jan Roberts, Florida; sons, David Tate, Pendergrass, and Danny Tate, Mississippi; daughters, Sheryl Knapp, Florida, and Jacqueline Rac and her husband Wayne, Florida; and son, Kevin Godfrey, Alpharetta; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. George Thomasson officiating with burial to follow in Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Pendergrass, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.