William Tate (02-06-18)

EASTMAN, GA - William Howard Tate, 93, entered into rest Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Mr. Tate was born in Anderson, S.C., the son of the late Thomas and Julia Hulsey Tate and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Eastman. Mr. Tate was a United States Air Force Veteran of World War II and the Korean War and was the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded by his parents; 13 brothers and sisters; and a grandson, Jeffrey Tate.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Smith Tate, Eastman; son, Johnny Tate and his wife Nancy, S.C.; son, Fred Tate, Pendergrass; daughter, Jan Roberts, Florida; sons, David Tate, Pendergrass, and Danny Tate, Mississippi; daughters, Sheryl Knapp, Florida, and Jacqueline Rac and her husband Wayne, Florida; and son, Kevin Godfrey, Alpharetta; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 8, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. George Thomasson officiating with burial to follow in Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Pendergrass, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
