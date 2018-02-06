BASEBALL: Red Raiders have championship aspirations after Elite Eight in 2017

The defending Region 8-AAAA Champions aren’t resting on last year’s success. Despite losing many of their star players to graduation, the Madison County baseball team has set goals to not only repeat as Region Champions, but to advance through the state playoffs and win a State Championship.
“I think the sky’s the limit for this team,” said Chad Gillespie who enters his second year as Madison County’s head baseball coach. “We’re coming in preseason no. 11 in the state, they’re picking Stephens County to win the region. Of course, they picked St. Pius to win region last year and they didn’t even get into the playoffs. So, we don’t worry about that. We’re going to play games, win games, and we’re going to do it the right way, and have fun doing it.”
Before they accomplish anything, the Red Raiders must find a way to replace three star players. Dylan Gentry and Aubrey Davis gave Madison County arguably the best starting pitching in the state, while Golston Gillespie swung the biggest bat in the lineup. Gentry and Davis were also great hitters last season. But all three of them are now playing college baseball at the Division-1 level.
After them, the rest of last year’s roster returns to defend the Region Title. And it isn’t like they are depleted of their D1 talent. Several players, including pitcher Holton McGaha, are either committed to or are being scouted by D1 schools.
So, don’t expect a slump in year-two with head coach Chad Gillespie. This team is capable of reloading at each position.
“You can never replace a D1 bat, or a sure glove behind the plate. But I think if we do what I think we’re capable of, we can cover that up,” Gillespie said. “I think our first nine, 10 or even 11 can compete with anybody in the region or anybody in the state.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 8 edition of The Madison County Journal.
