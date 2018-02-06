WRESTLING: Six Raiders advance to the 4A State Tournament

Led by Josh Kincaid’s first place finish, six Madison County wrestlers finished well enough to qualify for the State Tournament. Jaxson Hoetzel and Hamilton Cooper finished second in their classes and other state placers finished either sixth or eighth at the Section B Tournament.
Kincaid improved to 49-2 on the season and won his sixth individual tournament of the season. He won each of his first three matches at Sectionals by pinfall. He won the first two in the first round. He was awarded the 113-pound championship after Jefferson’s Mason Mingus was unable to compete in the finals.
Hamilton Cooper narrowly lost in the finals for the 220-weight class. He lost to Spencer Dacus of West Laurens by a 3-2 decision. Prior to that match, he pinned his first two opponents and he defeated Damien Fouts of West Hall in the semi-finals by decision, 9-3.
Jaxson Hoetzel nearly replicated his success from the Region Tournament, but he was pinned in the first round of the finals to settle for a second-place finish in the 182-weight class. He had a bye in the first round and he won his next two matches by decision.
Heath Sexton took home a sixth-place finish after going 2-3 at sectionals. He dominated in the first two rounds winning the first match by major decision and in the second round by pin fall. But he lost his last three matches to fall to sixth place.
Rowan Smith (132) and Jerry Dobbyns (195) both finished eighth place to sneak into the State Tournament. Smith was pinned in the first round, but he followed that loss with two straight pin fall victories. However, he lost his final two matches. Dobbyns pinned his opening round opponent in the first round, but he lost by pin fall in the second. We won by decision in his first match in the consolation bracket. But he went on to lose his last two matches.
Those eight wrestlers head to Duluth for the 4A State Tournament tonight. The tournament takes place over three days in the Infinite Energy Arena (formerly the Gwinnett Arena).
WRESTLING: Six Raiders advance to the 4A State Tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry