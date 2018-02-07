Cyber Safety Training for parents planned at BCMS

There will be a Cyber Safety presentation for parents only on Tuesday, February 13, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of the middle school. The students will participate in a presentation during the school day.
This presentation will be conducted by a special agent from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Topics that will be covered include: online predators, popular applications used by teenagers and the dangers of texting and cyber bullying.
For more information, contact the school counselor, Mrs. Dodd, at tressa.dodd@banks.k12.ga.us or 706-677-2277.
All parents in the community are welcome to attend even if you do not have a middle school student at this time.
