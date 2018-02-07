Warehouse still on agenda

Braselton leaders will consider a request for a controversial warehouse this week, despite a vote by town planners to table the item.
Ackerman and Adair Realty are requesting annexation and rezoning of 390 acres on Josh Pirkle Road (near Hitachi, Uline and Whole Foods) to allow construction of 2.8 million square feet of warehouse space. The project is on the Braselton Town Council’s Feb. 8 agenda.
Nearby Hoschton residents turned out in large numbers to oppose the project at the Braselton Planning Commission meeting on Jan. 22. On Monday night, protestors again voiced their opposition at the Hoschton City Council meeting and again at a meeting with developers.
Their concerns were largely directed at those developers and Hoschton mayor Theresa Kenerly, who they argue hasn’t fought hard enough against the project.
TABLED PROJECT NOT REALLY TABLED
At its meeting in late January, Braselton planners voted to table the request pending more information on traffic.
But town manager Jennifer Scott says the planning commission voted to “recommend” the town council table the request “until something was done.”
But that’s not what happened at the planning commission’s Jan. 22 meeting.
Planner Billy Edwards moved for the application to lie on the table until more information was provided on traffic and potentially routing all trucks onto a road between Hitachi and Whole Foods, eliminating a second entrance to the industrial park off Hwy. 124.
When planning director Kevin Keller asked for clarification that the commission was actually recommending approval with that added condition, he was corrected and told that the item was being tabled by the planning board.
That decision was again confirmed after the final unanimous vote was taken to table the request.
“What’s happened is, we’re tabling this in order to get answers for Billy Edwards’ concerns,” said planning commission chairman Allan Slovin.
Scott said the town council can consider the commission’s recommendation to table the item, “but could choose to vote.”
HOSCHTON COUNCIL and MEETING WITH DEVELOPERS
The proposed annexation/rezoning brings a unique situation. While the property is requesting annexation into the Town of Braselton, it’s City of Hoschton residents who will feel the most impact if the project is approved given the proximity of multiple subdivisions to the site.
Those Hoschton residents were vocal Monday night at a Hoschton City Council meeting and subsequent meeting with developers.
“We’re deeply concerned about the damage that this development could do to our community,” said Scott Butler, former Hoschton City Council member.
Butler cited a multitude of concerns with the project including light and noise pollution, along with environmental worries about possible watershed damage; flooding in the area; and land contamination from chemicals, fuel and oil.
Others are worried about how the project will affect their property values.
Some have also accused Kenerly of supporting the project in exchange for a small piece of property to expand the park. That’s based on Kenerly’s letter to the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission in which she asked developers to exclude annexation of a portion of the property to allow expansion of a county park.
“Instead of a mayor and council that seek input and push to make the best decisions for Hoschton citizens, we learned from a very weakly worded letter from Dec. 13 that the Mayor of Hoschton condones the entire development all for the promise of approximately five acres of land to expand an already crime-ridden park,” said Butler.
Kenerly refuted that. She said the park wasn’t part of a “deal,” but was just something developers offered.
In that same letter, Kenerly asked for larger buffers; a sound attenuation wall along one building near Hoschton residences; operating hour and sound limits; and construction traffic containment.
Butler said he thought Kenerly’s opposition should have been “more strongly worded than that letter.”
He also argued the city should have hosted a public meeting with city planners on hand to answer technical questions about the watersheds and other environmental concerns.
Kenerly noted she’s helped set up various meetings about the issue. She said she’s also met with the Braselton Town Council.
“And I’ve asked them not to vote for this,” she said. “I’ve asked them to deny it.”
Kenerly said that while she doesn’t think the council will approve the request, developers would likely then take the request to the county.
“We may beat this battle, but there will be one right behind it,” she said.
Kenerly was among approximately 50 people who attended a subsequent meeting with developers.
Many of the same concerns were again vocalized by the crowd.
Butler challenged a quote made in January by Kris Miller, president of Adair and Ackerman, claiming the group is “not interested in developing things that are not wanted by the community.” Butler argued that in addition to the other opponents in the room, there are other community members who’ve signed a petition against additional warehouse growth.
Some asked developers to eliminate one building that neighbors residences and increase buffers. They replied that the “economics” of the project didn’t make sense without that particular building.
That led to some attendees saying the developers were “just describing what they want” instead of responding to the community’s concerns.
Warehouse still on agenda
