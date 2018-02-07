City may get former Boys, Girls Club property

Commerce may own the former building and property of the Boys and Girls Club after the council meeting Feb. 19.
The city council will consider accepting the donation of 2.85 acres at 126 Ridgeway Street at its regular meeting.
“The school board’s asking us to go ahead and take the property if we want it,” city manager James Wascher said Monday.
The council has dealt with the question of what to do with the property – off and on – since June when two men came to council to complain about the lack of city attention to upkeep of the property.
The Boys and Girls Club have a new facility that is across the street and closer to Homer Road. The former location has a basketball court that is in disrepair and a building that council members agreed would take considerable renovation. The inside would require new bathrooms and probably, new walls and carpet. It also has an open area, some parking and playground equipment.
Wascher told council the building is owned by the city, the property by the school system and the playground equipment by the Boys and Girls Club.
Wascher said he had talked with a couple of engineers and developers about the site. He said he is gathering information about potential plans for the site.
At a recent council retreat, Wascher suggested the city could re-use tennis courts and make one a basketball court at the Veterans Park that is adjacent to the Boys and Girls Club site. That would allow the open space and current basketball court to be made into fields for youth sports, maybe baseball and/or soccer.
Archie Chaney, who represents the area of the former site and lives across the street, said that proposal would not be accepted by the community.
