Another arrest made in elder neglect case

Another Commerce woman was arrested last week in connection with an elder neglect case in Commerce.
Christina Booth, 28, 736 Old Athens Drive, Nicholson, was arrested for murder and neglect to a disabled adult, elder or resident of a long-term care facility.
Booth is the granddaughter of Linda Cowart, 74, of 938 South Broad Street, Commerce, who died in March.
The Commerce Police Department opened an investigation into the incident after hospital and EMS crews voiced concerns about Cowart’s condition when she was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on March 15, 2017. They apparently suspected elder abuse or neglect. Cowart’s body was reportedly “very frail.”
Her body was sent to the crime lab, which determined her cause of death was “homicide by neglect.”
Booth’s mother, Tina Marie Booth, 50, of Commerce, was arrested in October for murder and neglect to an elderly person.
Both Tina and Christina Booth were family caretakers for Cowart.
No other arrests are expected.
