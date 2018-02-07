The City of Pendergrass was ordered by Judge David Sweat last week to pay legal fees and court costs of $156,600 stemming from the town’s “whistleblower lawsuit.” That amount is on top of the $1.05 million Pendergrass was ordered to pay in November after a jury ruled that the town had violated the employment rights of two former employees after they went public with allegations of wrongdoing in the town eight years ago.
But Pendergrass officials said they will appeal both decisions, a move that could take the lengthy case more months — or years — until it reaches a final outcome.
As of the end of 2015, the last year that an audit for Pendergrass is available, the city had less than $27,000 in cash and its total assets were only $603,000. The city had liabilities of $544,500 at the end of 2015. If the town ultimately loses on its court appeals, it would be difficult for it to come up with the $1 million+ judgement.
See the full story in the Feb. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Pendergrass ordered to pay attorney fees
