Jackson County citizens generally approve of their local judicial and emergency services operations in the county, but they’re less euthanasic about the county’s overall general government operations. And citizens have very different priorities for the county than those adopted by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners for the year.
Those are some of the broad results from an informal Readers’ Report Card poll of The Jackson Herald readers last month. The unscientific poll allowed readers to give a grade to public officials and local government services, along with selected state and federal officials.
See the full story and results in the Feb. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Judges top report card results
