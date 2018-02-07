Two public hearings are slated in the coming week over plans to “phase out” the current Jackson County Comprehensive High School facility.
The first hearing will be Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Jackson County School System board office in Jefferson. The second hearing will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
The term, “phase out,” is a little misleading, according to the system’s plans for the facility. School district leaders say the facility will continue to be used, but that it will no longer qualify for state capital outlay funding after it’s technically “phased out.”
“It doesn’t mean the buildings and amenities on the JCCHS campus will be removed or not be used in the future. That certainly is not the plan,” officials said.
Technically, the phase out of JCCHS will remove those existing classrooms from the system’s Georgia Department of Education 5-year Facilities Plan inventory, allowing the district to qualify for $12-$15 million in new classroom funding from the state. Those dollars are needed to build the planned new high school on the fast-growing west side of the county near Braselton.
See the full story in the Feb. 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Hearings set for JCCHS ‘phase out’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry