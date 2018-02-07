“Lon” Rice (02-04-18)

ATHENS - Leonidas Edwin "Lon" Rice, 96, originally of Elberton, Elbert County, Ga., passed away on February 4, 2018.
He was born to Robert Leonidas Rice of Elberton, and Leila Thornton Vickery, Hartwell, Ga., on July 12, 1921. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Martha Carrell Gaines of Dewy Rose, Ga.. They were married on October 17, 1943. Also preceded in death by a sister, Sara Rice Maxwell (Frank), Elberton.
Survivors include two brothers, Robert H. Rice (Linda), Kennebunkport, Main, Gene T. Rice (Nancy), Elberton, Ga. and Lewisville, Texas; sons, Dr. Leonidas Edwin "Ed" Rice (Angie), Nashville, Tenn., Dr. William G. "Bill" Rice (Barbara), Athens, Ga.; one daughter, Dr. Martha "Carrell" Spann (Charles), Lynchburg, Va.; seven grandchildren, Lillian V. Hearn (Brian), Leonidas E. "Lee" Rice, III and Clark T. Rice, all of Nashville, Tenn., Chelsea A. Rice of Boston, Mass., Dr. Sonya L. Rice, Augusta, Ga., Michael J. Spann, Chicago, Ill., and Jane E. Spann, Auburn Hills, Mich.; two great-grandchildren, Emerson and Ella Hearn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was schooled in Elberton, Ga., class of 1939. He received a BBA from the University of Georgia in 1948. He was a World War II veteran, having served in The European Theater from 1942-1946.
Mr. Rice worked as a CPA for MS Cooley in Athens, Ga. from 1948-1973. He was a partner with Beasley and Rice, PC, CPAs, and a partner with Rice and Giles PC, CPAs in Athens, Ga. until his retirement in 2012. He was the CEO of W.C. Harris Company in Winder, Ga.
He was a member of the American Institute of Accountants, Life Member of the Georgia Society of CPAs, UGA Alumni Society, Beta Gamma Sigma Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Athens Country Club, First Baptist Church of Athens, a Friend of Oconee Hill Cemetery, and many other organizations over his lifetime.
Mr. Rice was a Sunday School teacher and deacon for many years. He served in many organizations, on many Boards, and assisted many friends and family with their business affairs over a long career as a CPA and financial guide.
A memorial service will be held at Bernstein Funeral Home, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, GA, on Saturday, February 10, at 4 p.m. The family will receive friends after the service at Bernstein.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Athens Council on Aging or the Special Olympics.
Bernstein's Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
