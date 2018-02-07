Wrestling: 2 Apalachee wrestlers, 1 from Winder-Barrow qualify for state

Two wrestlers from Apalachee High School and one from Winder-Barrow will be competing this week in the GHSA Class AAAAAA state traditional tournament at the Macon Centreplex.
Wildcat junior Corbin Lang took fourth place in the 220-pound weight class during the AAAAAA “B” sectionals at Lanier High School last weekend, while senior Sam Skinner finished fifth at 170 pounds. Winder-Barrow junior Zechariah Thomas finished eighth at 132 to move on to the state competition.
Lang, an Area 8-AAAAAA champion, who finished ninth at sectionals and just missed out on qualifying last season, opened with 6-0 decision over Sprayberry’s Cooper Dickinson and then pinned Pope’s Elias Barbosa in the quarterfinals to clinch a spot in the state tournament. He dropped a semifinal match against Creekview’s Thomas Latimer, won a consolation semifinal rematch against Dickinson and then lost the third-place match to Grovetown’s Shamar Cofield.
Skinner, also an area champion, who will be making his second consecutive state tournament appearance, went 4-2 over the weekend.
He pinned Greenbrier’s Dillon Rawlins in the first round before dropping a quarterfinal match against Johns Creek’s Alex Shreiber.
Skinner then picked up a couple of consolation-round pins over Habersham Central’s Tanner Wade and Heritage-Conyers before losing in the consolation semifinals to Chattahoochee’s Stephen Marcus. He won the fifth-place match in overtime against Cambridge’s Conner McHugh.
Thomas, who had finished second in the area tournament, dropped his first sectionals match to Pope’s Lindy Madsen, but bounced back with a pin of Alcovy’s Kaleb Crowe and a 13-7 forfeit win over Chattahoochee’s Gabrels Fisher. He dropped his third consolation-round match to Evans’ Jackson Eller and then fell in the seventh-place match to Sequoyah’s Bryce Leatherwood.
Other wrestlers who competed in the sectionals but didn’t qualify for state for Apalachee included sophomore Allan Fulk (132 pounds), sophomore Bryson Ferguson (138), freshman Hunter Noblett (160), senior Diego Banderia (195) and sophomore Cody Tobiasz (285). Other Bulldogg wrestlers who competed in the sectionals included freshman Jared Stimpson (106), sophomore Rosseau O Asu Abang (160), senior Caleb Charron (195) and freshman Dylan Iler (285).
The state tournament in Macon — which will feature all seven classifications — begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.
A complete schedule and ticket information can be found at www.ghsa.net.
Wrestling: 2 Apalachee wrestlers, 1 from Winder-Barrow qualify for state
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry