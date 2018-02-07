Swimming: Apalachee’s Doherty takes 6th in 50-yard freestyle at state meet

Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Apalachee High School junior swimmer Alexis Doherty took sixth place in the girls 50-yard freestyle finals in Class AAAAAA at the GHSA state swimming and diving meet at Georgia Tech.
Doherty swam the race in 24.51 seconds, topping her preliminary-round time of 24.95 seconds.
Johns Creek’s Tatum Smith won the event with a time of 23.38 seconds.
It was Doherty’s second straight season competing in the state meet. She also competed in the 100-yard butterfly but missed out on qualifying for the finals.
Three Winder-Barrow swimmers also competed in the state meet, but fell short of reaching the finals in their respective events. They were senior Mia Hernandez (100-yard freestyle), sophomore Madison Budrock (100-yard backstroke) and sophomore Spencer Smith (100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke).
Old Website

