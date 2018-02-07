Braselton police officers are investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred in The Falls subdivision Monday night.
A video of the suspects is posted on the “Work, Live and Play in Braselton, Georgia” Facebook page.
Those with information about the Braselton incidents should call the Braselton Police Department tip line at 770-294-8042.
Car break-ins reported
