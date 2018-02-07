Car break-ins reported

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Braselton police officers are investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred in The Falls subdivision Monday night.

A video of the suspects is posted on the “Work, Live and Play in Braselton, Georgia” Facebook page.

Those with information about the Braselton incidents should call the Braselton Police Department tip line at 770-294-8042.
Old Website

