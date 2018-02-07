Jefferson, Braselton report car break-ins

The Braselton and Jefferson police departments have reported multiple vehicle break-ins.
On its Facebook page, the JPD reported several break-ins on the night of Feb. 4.
…several suspects broke into multiple cars in several subdivisions in the city,” according to the social media post. “One vehicle was stolen that was unlocked with the keys inside. All cars entered were left unlocked.”
There were reportedly at least five suspects.
Photos of the suspects can be found on the “Jefferson Police Deparment” Facebook page.
Those with information about the Jefferson incidents should contact Detective Parker at 706-367-5231 ext. 2420 or jparker@cityofjeffersonga.com. Those wishing to remain anonymous can do so.
The BPD is also investigating several vehicle break-ins that occurred in The Falls subdivision Monday night.
A video is posted on the “Work, Live and Play in Braselton, Georgia” Facebook page.
Those with information about the Braselton incidents should call the tip line at 770-294-8042.
