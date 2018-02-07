Vivian Tumlin (02-06-18)

JEFFERSON - Vivian Gay Wilson Tumlin, 62, entered into rest Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Mrs. Tumlin was born in Duluth, Ga., the daughter of the late Raymond Hugh Wilson and Grace Cobb Wilson. Mrs. Tumlin was a homemaker and attended New Life Worship Center in Statham. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester A. Tumlin, Sr.
Survivors include two sons, Chester A. Tumlin, Jr. and his wife Teresa, Jefferson, and Charles A. Tumlin and his wife Amy, Monroe; daughter, Michelle Venable, Jefferson; three sisters, Gail Corbin, Elaine Wilson and Melanie Leach; four brothers, Raymond Wilson, Tony Wilson, Dan Wilson and Mark Wilson; and four grandchildren, Rebecca Tumlin, Brooklyn Rhodes-Tumlin, Ashley Tumlin and Megan Tumlin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 10, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Leon Pass officiating with burial to follow in Jackson Memorial Park, Commerce, Georgia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm. Friday, February 9, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
