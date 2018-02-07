Dempsey Pruitt (02-06-18)

HOMER - Dempsey H. Pruitt, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Born on August 1, 1940 in Carnesville, Ga., Mr. Pruitt was the son of the late Ralph Pruitt, Ruth Means Pruitt and his step-mother, Mamie Sue Pruitt. He was the widower of Geraldine Bond Pruitt to whom he married on March 31, 1959 and was married to for 58 years until her death. He was preceded in death by brothers, Joel Pruitt, Dillard Pruitt, Millard Pruitt, and Steve Pruitt.
Dempsey worked with Schnadig Corp. in the manufacturing department for 17 years until retirement, served as a Banks County Constable for four years, assisted in E911 set up in Rabun County, organized and served as fire chief of Nails Creek Volunteer Fire Department, member of Hebron Masonic Lodge in Carnesville, Ga. #564, and a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen and Tracy Thompson, Calhoun, Julie and Kenneth Bradley, Hull, and Jenny and Ted Stone, Commerce; brother, Wallace Pruitt, Royston; grandchildren, Joseph (Christina) Bradley, Aaron (Shannon) Thompson, Jacob Bradley ,and Stephanie (Will) Skiffen; and great-grandchildren, Harmony Skiffen, Alice Thompson and Phoenix Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 9, at Nails Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Duane Eller and Joel Embry officiating. The body will lie in state from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 8, at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 41 Perimeter Center E., Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
