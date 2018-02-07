Wrestling: Three Leopards qualify for state, one qualifies as an alternate

After this year’s area tournament, the Banks County Leopards wrestling team equaled its team record of sending 12 wrestlers to the GHSA Class 2A sectionals.
Last season, the Leopards sent 10 wrestlers to sectionals and three advanced to Macon. After this past Saturday at Rockmart High School, the number moved to four wrestlers headed to Macon to compete for a state championship: Parker Hobson (113 pounds), Terrance Walker (195) and Zack Dean (220). Anthony Cruz (126) will be an alternate.
“We are super young as a team,” head coach Kasey Hanley said. “I thought our performance at area was awesome, but I also knew that we were a little ahead of schedule, which is good.
“I think the guys that didn't make it should just be focused on the future and how to improve on what ended up being a good season for this young team.”
