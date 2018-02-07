Basketball: Lady Leopards roll in round 1 of region tournament

Wednesday, February 7. 2018
After dropping a tough road game last week at Putnam County, the Banks County Lady Leopards have responded in a big way.


First the team cruised to a 66-11 win over Oglethorpe County to close out the regular season. Then on Monday night, the Lady Leopards drew Oglethorpe in the first round of the Region 8-AA tournament and showed they’re clicking on all cylinders. The Lady Leopards (21-5) blew past Oglethorpe, 74-18.
Jaycie Bowen led the way with 17 points. Maddie Thomas contributed 13. Amber Williams and Morgan Lyons each scored 10 points. The win secured the Lady Leopards a berth in the Class AA state playoffs.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
