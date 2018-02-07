Spivey, Jeremy (02-06-18)

BALDWIN - Jeremy Michael Spivey, 37, passed away on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.
Born in Toccoa, Ga. on June 6, 1980, Jeremy was a life-long resident of Banks County. He was a son of Jerry Lamar Spivey of Homer and the late Joan Millie Meeks Spivey. Jeremy worked for Milliken at New Holland Mill for many years. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, raising chickens, and loved his dogs. Most of all, Jeremy enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Spivey; and father-in-law, Finess Gailey.
Survivors in addition to his father include loving wife of nine years, Sherry Gailey Spivey, Baldwin; brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Sharon Spivey, Homer; mother-in-law, Linda Gailey, Baldwin; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joy and Eddie Jenkins, Selena and Paul Manley, all of Baldwin; nieces and nephews, Julie Spivey, Will Spivey, Paige Spivey, Katerina and Zeke English, McKayla and Josh Turpin, Blake Manley, and Cody Manley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ellie Spivey, Kinsley Kate Spivey, Gauge English, Case English, Zoe Turpin, and Liam Turpin; and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, February 9, from the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Bill Trotter and David Carithers officiating. Interment will follow in the New Birth Baptist Church Cemetery in Baldwin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, is in charge of arrangements.
