New tennis season arrives

Wednesday, February 7. 2018
The Banks County High School tennis team begins next Tuesday.


The boys’ team is the defending Region 8-AA champion and made an appearance in the Elite Eight of last year’s Class AA state tournament.
The girls’ team finished third in the region tournament and made an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the Class AA state tournament.
Here are the things to know for the upcoming season:
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
