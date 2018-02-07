Last season, the Banks County Leopard baseball team was on the cusp of making it out of round two of the Class AA state tournament; however, a two-run final inning by Toombs County elimnated the Leopards from the state playoffs.
The Leopards return this Friday at home to begin the 2018 campaign. Also, it’s a new campaign under a new head coach. Enter new head coach Peyton Hart. Hart was officially named head coach last August.
Here are the things to know about the upcoming season:
•Returning starters: CJ Thomas (Sr.), Grant Rylee (Sr.), Caden Cotton (So.)
•Other key contributors: Dylan Greenway (So.), Braxton Simpson (So), Nolan Hill (Fr), Ty Burchett (Fr.)
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Baseball: New Leopards season begins this Friday at home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry