Baseball: New Leopards season begins this Friday at home

Wednesday, February 7. 2018
Last season, the Banks County Leopard baseball team was on the cusp of making it out of round two of the Class AA state tournament; however, a two-run final inning by Toombs County elimnated the Leopards from the state playoffs.


The Leopards return this Friday at home to begin the 2018 campaign. Also, it’s a new campaign under a new head coach. Enter new head coach Peyton Hart. Hart was officially named head coach last August.
Here are the things to know about the upcoming season:
•Returning starters: CJ Thomas (Sr.), Grant Rylee (Sr.), Caden Cotton (So.)
•Other key contributors: Dylan Greenway (So.), Braxton Simpson (So), Nolan Hill (Fr), Ty Burchett (Fr.)
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
