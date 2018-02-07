The Jackson County girls’ basketball team closed its first season under Monty McClure with a 62-48 loss on the road against Monroe Area Tuesday in the first round of the Region 8-AAA tournament.
Caroline Davis led Jackson County with 17 points.
Jackson County trailed by just four points entering the final quarter before Monroe Area stretched the game out.
“We did not execute in the fourth quarter and Monroe did,” McClure said. “Monroe did a good job of pressuring us and we didn't handle it very well. I should have put them in a better position to be successful. We will learn a lot from this season and hopefully improve for next year.”
McClure added that he was proud of the team’s three seniors — Carlie Anderson, Alex Body and Kendall Clerici.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: JCCHS girls’ season ends in region tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry