GIRLS’ BASKETBALL: Jefferson girls clinch state tourney berth

The Jefferson girls’ basketball team can turn its focus to the region semifinals now after securing a spot in the state tournament.
The Dragons (19-6) qualified for state with a 56-36 win over Oconee County Tuesday at home in the first round of the 8-AAAA girls’ basketball tournament.
“I was pleased with the overall result,” coach Jason Gibson said.
McKenzie Tyner led Jefferson with 15 points, while Jazmin Allen added nine points and seven boards. McKenzie Ulmer finished with eight points. Akera Benton scored eight points with five rebounds. Mariah Starks finished with five points and eight assists.
Jefferson led 17-7 after a quarter but only carried a nine-point advantage into halftime.
Gibson said his team lost its focus in the second quarter, and “allowed them some shots we typically don’t allow.”
“We wanted the tempo to pick up,” Gibson said. “That’s probably the biggest thing we were concerned about at the half with that team.”
Jefferson proceeded to put the game away in the third quarter en route to winning by a 20-point margin.
The win sets up a semifinals matchup with St. Pius X at 4 p.m. Thursday at The Arena at Jefferson High School.
Jefferson split a pair of regular season games with the Golden Lions.
“They’re a challenge because they’re big,” Gibson said. “They’re long and athletic … It’s a different kind of game when you play them.”
