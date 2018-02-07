BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Monroe Area ousts Jackson Co. from region tourney

The Jackson County boys’ basketball season is in the books after a 58-47 loss to Monroe Area Tuesday in the first round of the Region 8-AAA tournament.
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 15 points, and Cameron Shaw added 14.
Playing at Monroe Area, the Panthers trailed 14-11 after a quarter and 27-16 at the half. Jackson County faced a 15-point deficit (43-28) after three quarters.
“I was very proud of the guys last night,” coach Chuck Butler said. “They came out and executed the game plan to perfection early on. We knew their length and athleticism would create a problem for us but we wanted to move the basketball and shift their zone defense. We did so by attacking the corner which opened up our post play.”
Butler said his team had first-half scoring opportunities but failed to convert them as it trailed by 11 at the half.
“With the larger deficit Monroe was able to take control of the game,” he said. “We had to try and keep attacking their length which we knew would not be a great situation for us. As long as the game was close we felt we could control the tempo and force them to spread out to defend us opening up driving lanes. Once they got a good lead that option wasn't available so we had to play the game their way.”
Butler called the loss another night “of valuable experience for our underclassmen.”
The team is set to return four starters next year.
“Our future is bright and I already can't wait to get started on next season,” Butler said.
