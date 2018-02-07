WRESTLING: Dragons aim to extend historic streak to 18

The pressure builds each year in trying to pile more history onto an already historic streak. But here Jefferson is again, trying to extend history another year.
The Dragons will shoot for their 18th consecutive traditional state wrestling championship — a trophy every year since 2001 — this Thursday through Saturday in Macon.
Jefferson enters this latest title defense well-stocked.
The Dragons qualified 13 wrestlers out of the state sectional round — more than any other program in Class AAAA — to this week’s state tournament.
In addition to the 13 wrestlers that qualified, six finished first in their respective weight classes.
Jefferson, which hosted the section tournament, had 10 wrestlers place third or higher.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
