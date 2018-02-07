Jackson Co. sending five wrestlers to state

The Jackson County wrestling team will take five wrestlers to the state tournament, hoping to earn a fourth-straight top-10 finish in Class AAA.
The traditional state tournament runs from Friday and Saturday for Class AAA at the Macon Coliseum. Jackson County finished fifth last year.
“We need all five guys to have good tournaments for us to finish high as a team,” coach Jason Powers said. “You either score big this weekend by placing or score nothing at all. There is no in between. Therefore, points will run high fast.”
The Panthers’ five qualifiers out of Saturday’s state sectional round included Devonte Stephens (35-7), who placed first in the 220-pound state class.
Others advancing to Macon were Jake Weatherly (33-20), who took third at 113; Ben Gilbreath (45-3), who placed third at 145; and Jon Koning (30-18), who finished fourth at 195.
