Jackson Co. sending five wrestlers to state

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
The Jackson County wrestling team will take five wrestlers to the state tournament, hoping to earn a fourth-straight top-10 finish in Class AAA.
The traditional state tournament runs from Friday and Saturday for Class AAA at the Macon Coliseum. Jackson County finished fifth last year.
“We need all five guys to have good tournaments for us to finish high as a team,” coach Jason Powers said. “You either score big this weekend by placing or score nothing at all. There is no in between. Therefore, points will run high fast.”
The Panthers’ five qualifiers out of Saturday’s state sectional round included Devonte Stephens (35-7), who placed first in the 220-pound state class.
Others advancing to Macon were Jake Weatherly (33-20), who took third at 113; Ben Gilbreath (45-3), who placed third at 145; and Jon Koning (30-18), who finished fourth at 195.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.