SWIMMING AND DIVING: Jefferson girls place seventh in state meet

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, February 7. 2018
In perhaps its best showing at state ever, Jefferson boasted a seventh-place finish in the girls’ standings and a 17th-place finish overall as a program at this past week’s state swimming and diving meet in Atlanta.
The Dragons competed in a stacked Class 4-5A division with Atlanta-area private school powers Marist, St. Pius X and Blessed Trinity.
“Our athletes came together and swam their hearts out for each other,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said. “I could not be more proud of these swimmers. They displayed great character, determination, and sportsmanship and represented Jefferson well.”
Jefferson produced one runner-up, Addison Kelly (girls’ one-meter diving), and one third-place finisher, Jackson Harvin (200-yard freestyle), who became the program’s first male swimmer to reach the podium.
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.