SWIMMING AND DIVING: Jefferson girls place seventh in state meet

In perhaps its best showing at state ever, Jefferson boasted a seventh-place finish in the girls’ standings and a 17th-place finish overall as a program at this past week’s state swimming and diving meet in Atlanta.
The Dragons competed in a stacked Class 4-5A division with Atlanta-area private school powers Marist, St. Pius X and Blessed Trinity.
“Our athletes came together and swam their hearts out for each other,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said. “I could not be more proud of these swimmers. They displayed great character, determination, and sportsmanship and represented Jefferson well.”
Jefferson produced one runner-up, Addison Kelly (girls’ one-meter diving), and one third-place finisher, Jackson Harvin (200-yard freestyle), who became the program’s first male swimmer to reach the podium.
