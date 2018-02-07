BASEBALL: East Jackson coach sees changes in team in year two

East Jackson coach Tedd Sims admits that last season was a difficult situation for everyone involved.
After all, Sims became the third coach in four years for last year’s seniors.
“I was very lenient with the baseball team in general,” he said. “My philosophy is always that if you don’t sprint on the baseball field, you’re going to sit on the bench.”
Sims said he could have benched someone every single game in a 4-26 season.
“But I coached with my heart because I cared about those kids,” he said.
But it’s a different year now, and Sims will be returning to his ironclad rules in his second season with the Eagles.
“That’s the biggest hurdle that I’ve got right now just is the fact that the 2018 team is getting to see a little bit different me,” he said.
Based on the preseason, this year’s Eagles appear to be embracing Sims’ ideals, which has him excited for the coming season. The team opens Monday at Lakeview Academy.
“They’re starting to buy into my philosophy and my beliefs, the things they can control — hustle, attitude and character,” Sims said. “I’m starting to see that more and more each day.”
For the rest of this story, see the Feb. 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
